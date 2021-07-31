Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $14.50 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,270,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

