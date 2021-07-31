Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PFGC. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

NYSE PFGC opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,244 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,666 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,627 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 5,310.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,934 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 223,721 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

