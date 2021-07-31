Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €106.00 by Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.17 ($103.73).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €89.62.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.