Warburg Research Reiterates €2.60 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.69 ($3.17).

O2D stock opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

