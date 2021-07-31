JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.