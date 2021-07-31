Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NOG opened at $17.27 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.