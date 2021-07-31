Barclays Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.09 ($49.52).

Get United Internet alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €34.90 ($41.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.44. United Internet has a 12 month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.