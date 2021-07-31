Critical Survey: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ambarella alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 10 0 2.64 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Ambarella.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -23.12% -11.63% -9.80% Tower Semiconductor 7.13% 6.65% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 16.02 -$59.79 million ($1.69) -58.28 Tower Semiconductor $1.27 billion 2.35 $82.30 million $0.78 35.71

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.