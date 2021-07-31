Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

MRSN stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $765.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $263,250.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

