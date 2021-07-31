Critical Analysis: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -0.28% 23.60% 6.91% Xperi 13.32% 18.19% 9.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Xperi 0 0 3 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.41%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Xperi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $530.04 million 8.00 -$46.08 million $0.39 158.26 Xperi $892.02 million 2.44 $146.76 million $1.75 11.87

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xperi beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

