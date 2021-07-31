Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWS. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($49.58).

Shares of DWS stock opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 13.04 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

