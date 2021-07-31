Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deutsche Börse AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

