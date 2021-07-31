The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

CAKE stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

