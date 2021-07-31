SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,152,800 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the June 30th total of 10,673,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,662.0 days.
SOHOF opened at $0.40 on Friday. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.
SOHO China Company Profile
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.