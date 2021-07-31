SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,152,800 shares, a growth of 154.4% from the June 30th total of 10,673,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,662.0 days.

SOHOF opened at $0.40 on Friday. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.

Get SOHO China alerts:

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.