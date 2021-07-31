Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

