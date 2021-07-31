Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,899.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 837,300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $2,562,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after buying an additional 2,333,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVE opened at $8.34 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

