Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nutanix by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.