Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,762,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

