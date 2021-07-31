Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 155.9% in July

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the June 30th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of IMMP opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMP. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep during the first quarter worth about $6,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 948.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974,911 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the first quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

