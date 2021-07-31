Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLPFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. AlphaValue raised Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance stock opened at $211.12 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $144.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.02.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

