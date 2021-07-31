Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.