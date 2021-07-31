TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a C$17.02 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.70.

OTCMKTS:WTSHF opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

