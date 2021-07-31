Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $52.62 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

