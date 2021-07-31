Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Stryker Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stryker in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. upped their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

