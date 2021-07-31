TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransAlta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

TAC stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

