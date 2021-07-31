Zacks Investment Research Lowers Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.