Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

