First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

