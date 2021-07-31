Canaccord Genuity Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $96.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.