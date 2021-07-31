Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $58.91 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LKFN opened at $66.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

