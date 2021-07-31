Morgan Stanley Raises New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of NEWR opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $208,835.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $442,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $2,152,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 336.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

