Piper Sandler Comments on First Merchants Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Merchants in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.60. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 704,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,766,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

