Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Northwest, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.10 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 15.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.