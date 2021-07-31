Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $19.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.10 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,553.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

