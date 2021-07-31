Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PFE. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.62.

PFE stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

