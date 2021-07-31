Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

HTH stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 50,719 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 262,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

