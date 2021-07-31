Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.