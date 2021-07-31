Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

