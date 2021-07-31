Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Decreased by Analyst

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.91. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after purchasing an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.