Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Cut by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $197.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.79. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.5% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

