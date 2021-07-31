Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.61. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $85,615,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.