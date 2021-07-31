John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:MNZS opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.18. John Menzies has a 1 year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

