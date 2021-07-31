Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $209.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Its focus on product launches and an improved outlook for industrial capital spending are likely to be beneficial. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are likely to boost its competency. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $203.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

