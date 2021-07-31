The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.42 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 14523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,410. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

