Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 309.50 ($4.04), with a volume of 308439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298 ($3.89).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80.

Get Forterra alerts:

FORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 289.67 ($3.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of £690.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.69.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.