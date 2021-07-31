AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVH stock opened at 0.03 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

