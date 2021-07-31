Bodycote (LON:BOY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 909 ($11.88) and last traded at GBX 908 ($11.86), with a volume of 26966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 883.50 ($11.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.50%.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 827.50 ($10.81).

The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,512.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 863.94.

About Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.