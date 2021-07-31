Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $520.00

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 520 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 501 ($6.55), with a volume of 2228916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501.50 ($6.55).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,379.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

