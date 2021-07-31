Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARHVF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55. Archer has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

