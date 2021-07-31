Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.38.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX opened at C$42.04 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$24.44 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.23.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6500006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.01%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.